Schools, buses, shops are closed today in Pune? Why is it happening?

The Sambhaji Brigade, a predominant Maratha organisation, and several other organisations and Opposition parties have called for a bandh in Pune under the banner of 'Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar.' They called for the bandh in response to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments about Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP) president, Fatehchand Ranka, stated that the office-bearers of the three parties and the Smabhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders' body to support the bandh called to condemn the governor's statements. "Following these parties' appeal, an internal meeting of all federation members was held, and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed until 3 p.m. on Tuesday," Ranka said. Last month, governor Koshyari sparked outrage by referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an "icon of olden times."

What’s open in Pune today?

1. Grocery stores, milk shops, and bakeries are allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday in Pune

2. Petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain operational in Pune

3. Essential medical shops will be open throughout the day

What’s closed in Pune today?