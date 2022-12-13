EXPLAINED: Why could Messi be suspended from FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal clash against Croatia?

FIFA have initiated disciplinary action against Messi after he criticised match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Now, FIFA's disciplinary committee is expected to publish a comment on the matter soon. The quarterfinal encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands was a bruising battle between two formidable teams. Numerous incidents involving players and coaching staff from both teams demonstrated the game's lack of discipline.

As a result, the referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, was forced to award 16 yellow cards. Brawls that erupted during and after the game usually featured members from both teams approaching one another, in addition to verbal disagreements. Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands was sent off the field after the penalty shootout owing to the violence of the brawl and was handed two yellow cards. Following the game, Lionel Messi and Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Could Messi be suspended from Argentina vs Croatia semifinals?

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player is being closely followed by FIFA after a disagreement with the referee over rulings. Messi was cautioned in the 10th minute of the second half extra time after Argentina surrendered a late equaliser to tie the game at 2-2, forcing the game into extra time. While Argentina's players appeared to be dissatisfied, Messi was spotted criticising the Spanish referee. According to FIFA World Cup rules, if a referee reports such an occurrence in his match report, FIFA may investigate and initiate disciplinary action against him/her. Referee Lahoz reported the event in this case, and as a result, FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

Messi while responding to it said that he does not want to talk about referees because then "they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz]. I can’t say what I think, but FIFA must look at this. [FIFA] cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level."

Ban for how long?