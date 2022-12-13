EXPLAINED: Why could Messi be suspended from FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal clash against Croatia?
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Croatia semifinals: Argentina's semifinal match against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 may be jeopardised as FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against captain Lionel Messi, which might result in his suspension from the big game. This is why
FIFA have initiated disciplinary action against Messi after he criticised match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Now, FIFA's disciplinary committee is expected to publish a comment on the matter soon. The quarterfinal encounter between Argentina and the Netherlands was a bruising battle between two formidable teams. Numerous incidents involving players and coaching staff from both teams demonstrated the game's lack of discipline.
As a result, the referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, was forced to award 16 yellow cards. Brawls that erupted during and after the game usually featured members from both teams approaching one another, in addition to verbal disagreements. Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands was sent off the field after the penalty shootout owing to the violence of the brawl and was handed two yellow cards. Following the game, Lionel Messi and Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.
Could Messi be suspended from Argentina vs Croatia semifinals?
The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player is being closely followed by FIFA after a disagreement with the referee over rulings. Messi was cautioned in the 10th minute of the second half extra time after Argentina surrendered a late equaliser to tie the game at 2-2, forcing the game into extra time. While Argentina's players appeared to be dissatisfied, Messi was spotted criticising the Spanish referee. According to FIFA World Cup rules, if a referee reports such an occurrence in his match report, FIFA may investigate and initiate disciplinary action against him/her. Referee Lahoz reported the event in this case, and as a result, FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.
Messi while responding to it said that he does not want to talk about referees because then "they will sanction you, but we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming [with Mateu Lahoz]. I can’t say what I think, but FIFA must look at this. [FIFA] cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level."
Ban for how long?
The seriousness of the fault cited by the referee determines the provision for a punishment; if the FIFA disciplinary committee determines that Messi was involved in a major infringement of regulations, he may face sanctions including match bans. However, if he has not broken any rules, he may be cautioned for future behaviour and so be eligible to play in the semifinal match against Croatia. If Messi is suspended, he will be the third player suspended for the Argentine team, joining Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel for the semifinal encounter. Following a 2-2 draw, Argentina overcame the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties at Lusail Stadium on Friday, breaking a World Cup record for the most yellow cards shown in a match.