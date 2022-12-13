ugc_banner

Pele's health improving but no forecast for hospital discharge, reveal doctors

Reuters
SAO PAULO, BrazilUpdated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Pele's daughter has said that Pele will be home before Christmas after treatment for colon tumour Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

RELATED

WATCH | Julian Alvarez's stunning solo goal in the FIFA 2022 World Cup semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marvellous Messi fires Argentina to WC final as Alvarez grabs two

FIFA World Cup 2022: Key France players hit by illness ahead of the semi-final match: Report