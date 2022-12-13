'That's important for us...': Argentina coach gives cryptic hint on Lionel Messi's int'l future post FIFA WC

Lionel Messi-starrer Argentina is set to take on Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (December 14). Ahead of the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni gave a cryptic hint on Messi's international future after the end of the FIFA WC in Qatar. At 35, the Argentina skipper remains one of the biggest names in world football and almost single-handedly enabled his side to the last four after their 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the group stage of the mega event.

Ahead of the Croatia clash, Scaloni said in a pre-match press conference, "We will hope he continues playing. Let's see if he does. We will keep enjoying him, that’s important for us and for the world of football."

"I know Messi and he was always like that, he was always a winner and he has pride and a big desire to continue playing football that makes us happy. And also because the first year was difficult in terms of adaptation and now, from what they explain to me, their life in Paris is perfect. The children are happy, he and his family, his wife too," he added.

It is to be noted that before the FIFA WC's commencement, Messi, while in a conversation with Sebastian Vignolo on his show 'In First Person' on South American streaming service Star+, had revealed that this will be his last appearance in a World Cup. In addition, there have been rumours that the superstar footballer will hang up his boots from the international level following the FIFA WC in Qatar.