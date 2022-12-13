Morning Brief: China's LAC intrusion attempt, Hong Kong's Covid restrictions and more

The parliamentarians of opposition's Congress party are set to put forward adjournment notices to address Chinese attempts to intrude into Line of Actual Control in northeast India's state of Arunachal Pradesh in Tawang sector. Hong Kong has announced the lifting of its "amber code" which means that it will no longer require its residents to use its "LeaveHomeSafe" app to enter venues. Renewable sources of energy are forecasted to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity generation worldwide by early 2025, Paris-headquartered International Energy Agency said.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in northeastern India's Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on December 9 has evoked strong political reactions in India. Amid the ongoing parliament session, Indian National Congress, the country's principal opposition party, urged the government to 'explain' to Beijing in a 'stern tone'.

Hong Kong has announced the lifting of its "amber code" which means that it will no longer require its residents to use its "LeaveHomeSafe" app to enter venues. Additionally, the much criticised "0+3" regime will also be taken away. Under this travellers were given an amber code on Hong Kong's app, which restricted their movement and they had to undergo a three-day medical surveillance period.

Renewable sources of energy are forecasted to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity generation worldwide by early 2025, Paris-headquartered International Energy Agency said. The forecast holds remarkable significance to keep alive the global goal of limiting Earth's warming temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Brazil was marred by post-election violence Monday as supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protested the arrest of an indigenous leader. They tried to force their way inside the federal police headquarters in Brasilia resulting in violent scenes. Images aired on television showed burned-out cars and a bus that had been sent on fire. Explosions could be heard in videos shared by federal police officers with Reuters. What appeared like rubber bullets could also be seen being fired in the videos.