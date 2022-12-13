Elon Musk met with 'crowd of boos' at Dave Chapelle show on eve of Twitter blue relaunch. Watch!

Elon Musk is no stranger to controversies or making news and the Twitter CEO has done it again.

On Sunday, the "world's richest person" as he was introduced, took the stage at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco. The controversial billionaire took the stage yelling Chappelle’s famous Rick James impression: "I’m rich, b***h" reports CNN.

This comes as the much-coveted Twitter blue subscription service has been announced for the third time. Maybe, this was the announcement Musk planned to make on stage.

But, whatever he had planned to say was lost in a crescendo of boos as got jeered for around 10 minutes straight.

As Musk tried to speak, Chapelle said, "sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience," referring to the thousands the new Twitter owner sacked after taking over the social media giant.

Musk was then advised to stay silent. "Don’t say nothing. You hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest," said Chapelle.

Here's a video of the incident. Apparently, an earlier account that had posted the video seemingly disappeared from Twitter.

When something like this happens it is impossible that the incident would stay off of Twitter. A user by the handle @omnihedge tweeted at Musk about the "crowd full of boos", to which Musk in a since-deleted tweet replied it "was 90% cheers & 10% boos."

Here's what Musk said:

The boos were expected given the turbulence that Musk taking over Twitter has brought with it; from the massive layoffs to the "hardcore" culture forcing the leftover employees to sleep in the office, to the coveted blue tick that once had to be earned but now is "for sale", there's a lot of anger.

Speaking of the now-paid blue tick, its relaunch comes as Musk tries to reduce Twitter's dependence on advertisers.

Latest reports show that the relaunched service will now cost users accessing Twitter on the web $8 while iOS users will have to cough up a higher $11 fee. As per AFP, this price bump could be a result of Musk's anger at Apple for the service fees it charges applications for the App Store. For government organisations, this checkmark will now be grey, while businesses will have a gold one.

