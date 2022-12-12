Australia considers laws requiring large corporations to reveal their climate change initiatives

Plans put out by the Albanese administration in Australia would require banks and other large corporations to tell the public what they are doing to reduce emissions.

The government is also searching for measures to combat "greenwashing," which occurs when companies exaggerate their environmental policies in an effort to win over customers.

In a speech Monday in Sydney, the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, will state that Australian businesses "need to make credible disclosures to stay competitive in global capital markets."

“There’s now broad acceptance that proper disclosure of these financial risks and impacts isn’t a nice-to-have extra,” he will say, according to speech notes distributed by his office in advance.

“This information is need-to-know – essential to mobilising the weight of our financial system behind the net zero transition.”

On Monday, Treasury will publish a consultation document on the creation of an Australian mechanism for disclosing climate risk, as reported by the Guardian.

The government contends that in order for businesses and investors to manage climate risks and invest in new possibilities, they need clarity and confidence. It requests "more information and more openness on how they are reacting to climate change and assisting the transition to net zero" from big business and financial institutions.

The government says the reporting requirements are expected to be mandatory for large entities and phased in over time. It also plans to apply “appropriately tailored requirements to comparable commonwealth public sector corporate entities and investment funds”.

The government has also urged that Treasury create a thorough plan to expand Australia's green finance markets and take advantage of emerging global possibilities in sustainable finance.