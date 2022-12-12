WATCH: One of the most active volcanoes in Central America erupts, spews lava and ash

Volcán de Fuego, an active stratovolcano in Guatemala, erupted over the weekend. Videos and photos showed that the volcano spewed lava and ash, forcing the authorities to close the country's largest airport before activity eased on Sunday.

The volcano is located about 16 kilometres west of Antigua, which is one of Guatemala's most famous cities and a tourist destination.

Media reports mentioned that the volcano rumbled into activity overnight Saturday, which continued on Sunday also. Molten rocks were oozing down the slopes of the volcano.

Smoke and ash were seen high into the air with winds carrying them towards Guatemala City, almost 35 kilometres away.

As quoted by the news agency AFP, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said in a statement that La Aurora international airport, six kilometres south of the capital, was temporarily closed at mid-morning. He said ash was present near the runway.

So far, there are no reports of casualties and authorities have also informed that they are still monitoring the situation.

Demetrio Pamal, a 28-year-old Indigenous Mayan farmer, told AFP that "people here are used to experiencing this, and they look at it as normal." He commented on the reports that locals saw a sudden expulsion of lava on Saturday night that turned the sky bright red.

The Guatemalan volcanological institute said on Sunday that "activity has decreased; there are no longer pyroclastic flows or the emission of lava or eruptive columns loaded with ash."

Roberto Merida, a technician at the volcanological institute, said: "After several hours of relative calm, this eruptive activity can be considered over."

But the locals are preparing to face a worse situation as they have their backpacks ready with food, water, a flashlight and medicine, AFP reported.

Authorities have not raised any alarm so far, but the situation might deteriorate. Notably, almost 200 people were buried by volcanic ash and mud during a violent eruption of Fuego in June 2018.

