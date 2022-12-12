PAK vs ENG 2022: Ben Stokes feels this English player can have a career quite like Virat Kohli

England is enjoying its cricket, and why they wouldn’t – they just defeated Pakistan in an away Test series on their first visit to the country in 17 years. Captain Ben Stokes and the coach Brendon McCullum reinvented an attacking brand of cricket, that everyone now calls ‘Bazball’. A lot of young players and even some of the veterans have contributed immensely towards making this as a success, and one such player is the youngster named Harry Brook.

The 23-year-old middle-order batter was touted to be the next big thing in English cricket even before he made his Test debut for England. In his first outing in Tests against South Africa, Brook made just 12; but later, on his first away tour to Pakistan, Harry scored his maiden hundred (153) in Rawalpindi. In the following innings, he hit 87 runs, and helped England win the first Test by 74 runs. Even in the next Test in Multan, Harry scored yet another hundred – this time 109 on a slower turning track, asserting his place for years to come. Not only this, he picked up Man-of-the-Match award for his knock in this Test that England won by 26 runs.

Brook has played 20 T20Is and was also part of England’s World Cup winning campaign. Speaking highly of this young and exciting-looking batter to Sky Sports, Stokes said after the stunning summer Brook has had, he has shown he is an all-format player. Adding with Brook’s simple technique he can put pressure on the opposition, much like India legend Virat Kohli.

"He's one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It's a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we're about."

"The expectation on his shoulders coming into this team, because of how good he's been for Yorkshire, was obviously huge," Ben Stokes said. "But I think that just shows that kind of stuff doesn't really affect him.

"He's a player whose technique is suited to all three formats, he wants to always look to be putting pressure back onto the opposition, and he's won another game for England. [He made a] huge contribution last week, and the hundred he scored here was obviously massive for us in getting that big lead.

"He's a pretty simple lad to captain: he just gets about his business, loves his batting, wants to constantly improve, constantly work on it. He's a pretty easy bloke to have in your dressing room."