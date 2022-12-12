Thalaiva is back! PVR Pictures re-releases ‘Baba’ to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday

Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birth anniversary on 12th December 2022. To commemorate this jubilant occasion, PVR Pictures re-release a cult and much-loved movie from mass superstar Rajinikanth’s illustrious filmography, 'Baba'.

‘Baba’, a film that marked Rajinikanth’s coveted comeback after his three-year hiatus, was released in cinemas back in 2002. Two decades after its big debut, PVR Pictures officially re-released ‘Baba’ in cinemas across Tamil Nadu as well as Pondicherry on December 10, 2022.

The film tells the story of Baba, a young and carefree atheist who goes through a life changing experience where he is gifted magical powers that help him battle a bunch of crooked politicians. Typical to any Rajinikanth film, the movie is filled with thrilling action and entertaining songs along with a power packed cast that also features Manisha Koirala, Amrish Puri and Delhi Ganesh.