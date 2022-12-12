Top 10 world news: Face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along LAC; Shootings at Kabul hotel, & more

In the latest, Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh last week resulting in some jawans suffering minor injuries, the Army said on Monday. In Kabul, security forces killed three militants who raided a hotel in Kabul’s Shar-e-Naw, housing Chinese diplomats and investors on Monday, causing an explosion and gunfire.

A number of Indian soldiers were engaged in a clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Sources claimed that few Indian soldiers were injured in the altercation and as a follow-up to the incident, the Indian Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms.

The European Union is faced with a major corruption scandal following an investigation into alleged illicit lobbying activities by Qatar. A top MEP has also been suspended from her party due to the ongoing probe that has led to four people being detained.

Belgian police searched 16 homes in and around Brussels on Friday as part of the inquiry. According to Belgian media outlet Knack, investigators are looking into whether Qatar tried to influence positions in the Parliament in ways that “go beyond classic lobbying". "Roughly €600,000 ($631,000) in cash,” cellphones and computer equipment were seized in the raids.

Gunmen opened fire on Monday (December 12) near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, an eye witness told the news agency AFP and also stated that a loud explosion was heard.

The media reports mentioned that the guest house is situated in the Shahr-e-Naw area, which is in the centre of Kabul.

The Taliban have confirmed that the attack has ended and that all three attackers were killed. The authorities also said that at least two people were injured as a result of jumping out of the window.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in Japan is hoping that the promise of some more money in the bank would encourage more people to add a kid to their family. Japan has been attempting to boost its low and decreasing birth rate for some time.

A 420,000 yen Childbirth and Childcare Lump-Sum Grant is now given to new parents in Japan following the birth of their child. Katsunobu Kato, the minister of health, labour, and welfare, wants to increase that amount to 500,000 yen. He met with the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, last week to discuss the proposal, which is anticipated to be approved and implemented for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins in the spring, as reported by Japan Today.

China has been gradually easing certain coronavirus measures but the nation still continues its fight against the pandemic of misinformation related to COVID-19.

Despite the sudden spike in positive Covid cases in the past couple of weeks, Beijing loosened some of the restrictions that were part of the "zero-Covid" policy.

The stringent Covid curbs caused a massive impact on the economy, and frustrated people also protested against the regime, demanding the removal of measures.

For the second time in less than a week, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed a man linked to the nation's anti-hijab protests.

Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God".

As per an agency report quoting the Iranian judiciary's news agency Mizan, Rahnavard was "sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four others".

The annual press conference held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been dominated by Moscow's incursion in Ukraine, will not take place this year, the Kremlin announced on Monday. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said: "There won't be (a press conference) before the New Year. Putin, he continued, "frequently speaks to the press, even on international tours."

Peskov gave no explanation for the deviation from protocol. In the majority of the years since he came to power in 2000, Putin has conducted a press conference in December.

