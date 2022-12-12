Qatil team takes home ‘Best Anthology’ Award at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Adding another feather to its cap, Zindagi’s original desi-noir anthology Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam bags Asia Pac’s most prestigious, Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 for the Best Anthology at the grand awards ceremony in Singapore. Prior to this, the show emerged as a National winner among other Indian nominees in the category. The much-loved series was competing alongside 8 other countries at the grand awards ceremony held in Singapore.

Basking in the glory of this win at this reputed award ceremony were supremely talented Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, cinematographer Mo Azmi, and Producer Shailja Kejriwal, from India. Celebrating this union and the art of storytelling, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a testament to the fact that a thought-provoking story, impeccable talent and a great creative team from across the borders (India and Pakistan), churns out a winning combination.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, actor Sanam Saeed said, “I am elated to see the response towards Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam at this scale. Audiences have accepted the show, across the globe with open arms and I am overjoyed to witness the recognition the show has received today. Representing India and Pakistan at this prestigious international platform and winning the award, just encourages us as artists to perform better and walk the extra mile to deliver content that is unique and inspiring. Collaborating with Shailja Kejriwal and director Meenu Gaur was indeed a creatively enriching experience and I am glad that this union has given us a show we will cherish. I would like to congratulate our entire team, cast and both the nations for this phenomenal win.”

Talking about her experience and the winning moment, actor Sarwat Gilani said. “Firstly, I would like to congratulate our entire team for this big win. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a story that has resonated with many women and we are thankful for the love and appreciation the series has received globally. I would like to thank Zindagi, Shailja Kejriwal and director Meenu Gaur for staying true to their vision and giving us the opportunity to deliver these powerful and layered characters. It is a matter of great pride for us to come under one roof to collect this award and celebrate this prestigious win together.”

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighborhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens when women decide to take charge of their destiny and not kneel before situations and society.