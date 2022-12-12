Jos Buttler, Sidra Ameen named ICC Players of the Month for November

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is named as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November. The right-handed batter beat his teammate Adil Rashid and Pakistan ace seamer Shaheen Afridi to win this award. Buttler led England to its second T20 World Cup victory in Australia in November, when they defeated Pakistan in the finals by 5 wickets.

The England team started the T20 World Cup as favourites despite not having a few of their star players in the squad including Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer. England started off with a thumping win over Afghanistan. While they lost their next game to Ireland with their following match against Australia getting washed out, they needed a big win to stay alive in the competition. It was then Jos Buttler entered the scene and played a match-winning knock of 73 off 47 balls against New Zealand in their next match at the Gabba.

Then against India in the semi final, Jos produced his best performance scoring an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls alongside Alex Hales, who scored 86 off 47, which saw England beating India by ten wickets. In the finals, Buttler contributed little with bat but inspired England to win its second World T20 title, equalling West Indies record of winning two T20 World Cups.

Buttler thanked the fans for voting for him and dedicated his award to his teammates. As quoted by ICC, Buttler said, “I want to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Player of the Month for November. This award is down to the efforts of my teammates in what was the most incredible month of cricket, culminating in winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. It is right up there amongst the best months of cricket I’ve been involved in, and it was pretty special to lead a group of players to the ultimate accolade of becoming world champions."

Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen is ICC Women’s Player of the Month winner

Meanwhile, Sidra Ameen edged past Ireland’s Gaby Lewis and Thailand’s Natthakan Chantam to claim the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November. Her superb performance against Ireland in the home ODI series, where she scored 277 runs in three matches saw her becoming the second Pakistani cricketer after Mohammad Rizwan (in September this year) to win this award.