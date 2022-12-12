Indian soldiers clash with Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh, injuries on both sides

A number of Indian soldiers were engaged in a clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Sources claimed that few Indian soldiers were injured in the altercation and as a follow-up to the incident, the Indian Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms.

This was the first altercation between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh since 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed as a result of violent clashes with Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

According to The Hindu, there were a few Indian soldiers who suffered fractured limbs and they were taken to a hospital in Guwahati. While no official statement was issued regarding the incident, a source told the publication that more than 600 PLA soldiers were present when the clashes happened.

The clashes between the two forces are not uncommon in Arunachal Pradesh. An altercation took place near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) back in 2021 when Chinese soldiers were detained for a few hours by the Indian army after minor clashes took place near the Yangtse. Government sources told NDTV that such clashes have been taking place since 2006 mainly due to the "differing perceptions" of the border.

