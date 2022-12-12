Russia: Putin to not hold annual year-end press conference, says Kremlin

The annual press conference held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been dominated by Moscow's incursion in Ukraine, will not take place this year, the Kremlin announced on Monday. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said: "There won't be (a press conference) before the New Year. Putin, he continued, "frequently speaks to the press, even on international tours."

Peskov gave no explanation for the deviation from protocol. In the majority of the years since he came to power in 2000, Putin has conducted a press conference in December.

Putin takes questions from the press and the public in a grueling session that often lasts several hours at the media gathering, a significant political event in the nation.

He talked for more than four hours the previous year.

On February 24, Putin dispatched soldiers into Ukraine, and on September 21, he declared a mobilisation to support Moscow's forces there.

