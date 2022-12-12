Golden Globe Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

In an attempt to redeem itself, the Golden Globes 2023 nomination list that was announced on Monday included a diverse set of films, with Steven Speilberg making a comeback to cinema and the awards circuit with his deeply personal film 'The Fablemans', which got multiple nods.



The nomination list acknowledged the best in TV and films in 2022.

Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez announced this year's nominations.



The year is a crucial one, as last year several A-listers boycotted the awards as the voting body lacked diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the film and television awards, had scrambled to reform itself since long-harboured criticisms of the group's practices went public in early 2021.



The show had taken place last year behind closed doors as NBC had refused to air the ceremony amid controversy. The broadcaster is back on board this year after HFPA assured that it was looking at making the event more diverse.

It was recently announced that Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the awards ceremony this year. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have hosted the ceremony previously.



Top contenders this year include 'Elvis,' 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Women Talking,' 'Glass Onion'.

Here is the full list of nominations

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett- TAR

Olivia Colman- Empire of Light

Viola Davis- The Woman King

Ana De Armas- Blonde

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Austin Butler- Elvis

Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Hugh Jackman- The Son

Bill Nighy- Living

Jeremy Pope- The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Babylon

Banshees of Inisherin, The

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song – Motion Picture



Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu"

Best Television Series – Drama



Better Call Saul

Crown, The

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Abbott Elementary

Bear, The

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, Old Man, The

Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dropout, The

Pam & Tommy

White Lotus, The



Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television