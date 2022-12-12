This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby looks SUPER GLAM in red, see how to get the dress for less price

This Morning show is usually presented by Dermott O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Fridays. However, last friday, it was presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The show began airing on 3 October 1988 featuring Richard and Judy (Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan) as hosts until their departure in July 2001.

ITV currently broadcasts This Morning, which includes news, entertainment, style and beauty, health, home and garden, cooking, and other such segments. Holly decided to wear red on Friday, December 9, before she departs for her Christmas vacation. The host of This Morning donned a red dress with flute sleeves and matching shoes.

What Holly is wearing

The Kerry Dress features a high collar and gold buttons on the back of the neck. It is constructed of a glittering red jersey. The Kerry small glitter dress from Franks is presently listed at £210, so it's not exactly inexpensive. Holly accessorised the dress with a pair of red LK Bennett heels that are now on sale for £249. L.K. Bennett London, $249, Agathe red satin bow-front pointy toe courts.

How to recreate the look in cheaper prices

Holly's outfit is available at Misspap and Office for less than £80. Holly still has a stunning appearance. Since it is festive without being garish, it is ideal for our wardrobe because you can wear it all year long.

Holly's This Morning journey so far

In 2009, Holly and Phillip Schofield were brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning after her popularity as a presenter on Dancing On Ice. Since then, the two have worked on the programme Monday through Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary currently taking over on Fridays. Along with half terms and holidays, the presenters also skip the summer break.

What does Holly like to wear?