Kabul: Attackers killed after blast and gunfire near building housing Chinese nationals

Gunmen opened fire on Monday (December 12) near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, an eye witness told the news agency AFP and also stated that a loud explosion was heard.

The media reports mentioned that the guest house is situated in the Shahr-e-Naw area, which is in the centre of Kabul.

The Taliban have confirmed that the attack has ended and that all three attackers were killed. The authorities also said that at least two people were injured as a result of jumping out of the window.

The witness told AFP: "It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire."

As per the reports, residents of the area said the attack was carried out at the building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

A Taliban source based in Pakistan told AFP that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel. he said, "An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues."

The reported attack comes as the latest violence to hit the nation that is trying to rebrand itself after the Taliban regained control of Kabul from the Western-backed government last year on August 15.

The Taliban had promised to work on stabilising the economic and political situation of the nation and have better foreign ties, but so far their attempts have appeared to fail.

Although, the Taliban have claimed that they have improved national security. But several parts of the country have been marred by attacks, bomb blasts, etc.

