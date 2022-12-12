'Oh, don't do that': Holly Willoughby reacts to Harry and Meghan documentary, defended Kate Middleton

Holly Willoughby has disputed the Duchess of Sussex's argument about how formal the royal family was, even behind closed doors.

The co-host of This Morning defended the Princess of Wales fiercely after Meghan Markle said she was "surprised" by the formality of the Prince of Wales and Kate when they met for the first time.

The duchess recalled wearing ripped jeans and being barefoot when Prince William and Kate visited her and Prince Harry for dinner in the second episode of the new Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan. She further said in the episode, "I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside".

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Netflix on Thursday, and Holly with his co-host Phillip Schofield binge-watched them after Thursday's show. Holly and Phillip were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Carol Vorderman for a discussion on Friday's This Morning.

Holly took issue with Kate's accusations and came to her and Prince William's defence, saying, "When you see how they are with their children, you've seen those moments with Catherine when she's with Louis and how she handled that situation. She's very hands-on, very warm, very touchy, that kind of thing and that just proves...I have to say that was the only bit in the documentary where I went 'oh, don't do that' ".