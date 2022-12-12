Saudi Arabia Umrah Travel Update: Government lifts Covid restrictions, sets new age requirements for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia Umrah Travel Update: Saudi Arabia has announced two major updates for pilgrims willing to perform Umrah this season in the Grand Mosque, which houses the Kaaba. Know details about both of the updates here in the article
In a big announcement for Umrah pilgrims, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has exempted pilgrims from Turkey from Covid-19 vaccination requirements. Now, even unvaccinated pilgrims from Turkey will be able to visit the Kingdom and offer prayers at the Holy Rawdah. While making this announcement, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah declared that the step was taken in order to facilitate the travel of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. “The pilgrims from Turkey are also excluded from any requirements related to age limits,” Dr Al-Rabiah said.
Saudi Arabia exempts Pilgrims from Vaccination requirements to serve Islam
In order to further the goals of the kingdom's Vision 2030, Dr Al-Rabiah also stated that the government will open the door for holders of all types of visas from around the world to perform Umrah. This is part of the ongoing support and care that the custodian government of the Two Holy Mosques provides to serve Islam and Muslims.
Saudi Arabia sets age requirement for Umrah Pilgrims
Although children accompanied by parents are permitted to enter the Grand Mosque, which houses the Kaaba, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah stated that children under the age of five are not permitted to do Umrah. According to the ministry, according to the Arabic daily Ajel, "the minimum age to book an umrah permission is five years, provided that the child is not afflicted with or has been in contact with a Coronavirus sufferer."
How many people are expected to perform Umrah this year
The Kingdom anticipates that more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims will participate in the current Umrah season, a prediction reminiscent of figures prior to the pandemic. Those with Hajj and Umrah visas will be able to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the international airports of Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, and Taif. Visitors from SAUDIA possessing Umrah and Hajj visas will only be admitted on flights run by national airlines via the international airports of Riyadh and Dammam, and they must continue their journey to the airports of Jeddah and Madinah by domestic flights.