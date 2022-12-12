Former K-pop star Suzy to feature in Netflix's Korean webtoon adaptation ‘Doona!’
Story highlights
Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and Studio N.
Netflix has greenlit a Korean webtoon adaptation ‘Doona!’ which will be helmed by ‘Crash Landing On You’ director Lee Jung-hyo. This comes as the Korean content consumption continues to increase exponentially around the world.
‘Doona!’ will star Suzy and Yang Se-jong. It is the coming-of-age story of a K-pop star and an ordinary student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A.
According to the latest numbers, 60% of global Netflix subscribers have watched Korean content in 2022. Also, it made to the Weekly Top 10 chart in more than 90 countries over the last year.
Other Netflix’s Korean shows in the pipeline include season two of dating reality show ‘Singles Inferno’, fashion-themed drama ‘The Fabulous’ and revenge thriller ‘The Glory’.