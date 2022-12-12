Former K-pop star Suzy to feature in Netflix's Korean webtoon adaptation ‘Doona!’

Netflix has greenlit a Korean webtoon adaptation ‘Doona!’ which will be helmed by ‘Crash Landing On You’ director Lee Jung-hyo. This comes as the Korean content consumption continues to increase exponentially around the world.

‘Doona!’ will star Suzy and Yang Se-jong. It is the coming-of-age story of a K-pop star and an ordinary student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A.

Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and Studio N.

According to the latest numbers, 60% of global Netflix subscribers have watched Korean content in 2022. Also, it made to the Weekly Top 10 chart in more than 90 countries over the last year.