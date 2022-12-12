Today's UK Weather Update: Heavy snowfall in London, full list of schools to remain shut today

Heavy snow and ice are now covering parts of the UK and will last for days. Due to the weather, there have been delays in trains, and accidents on the highway. On Sunday morning, flights from Heathrow were cancelled. Snow has covered the whole nation, signalling the start of winter. Further precipitation is expected in several areas of the UK, where yellow warnings of fog and snow are now in effect.

The Met Office predicts that today's temperature will hover around 0C, which means that the snow will quickly convert to ice. In northeast Scotland, nighttime lows of -15C (5F) are possible. If confirmed, it would be the coldest it has been in the UK since last February. Many people are unable to get to work. Due to worries about the safety of the staff and students, several schools will remain closed and courses will be delivered online. Be sure to check the website of your school before you depart if it is not listed among those that shut early or open late. Check the full list here:

