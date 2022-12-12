Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022: Know the full schedule, activities and stopping details

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022 is around the corner as the official countdown starts for Christmas 2022. According to Coca-Cola company, the truck tour this year will be bigger and better than ever before. You will be greeted by the truck tour in a magical "winter market" environment with entertaining activities for everyone. The backdrop for this year's "winter market" will include holiday food huts serving up delectable seasonal flavours, an "elfie selfie" photo opportunity, and the opportunity to buy a customised Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste. Throughout the tour, the truck's location and tour details will be timely updated by the Coca-Cola UK team, so you'll need to keep up to date to know if it will be stopping in your neighbourhood.

Coca-Cola Christmas Tour 2022 all stopping in 2022

So far, the Christmas Truck tour has been to all these locations across the UK. On 12th December, the truck tour will be stopping at East Leake.

25th November: Bluewater, Kent 26th- 27th November: Beckton 29th November: Glasgow, Scotland 1st December: London, Olympic Way, Wembley Park 2nd December: Manchester, ASDA Eastlands 3rd December: Bristol, Cribbs Causeway 3rd December: Bradford, Morrisons 4th December: Cardiff, St David's Centre 4th December: Leeds, ASDA Morley 5th December: Leeds, Morrisons Kirkstall 8th December: Wolverhampton, Market Square 8th December: Coventry, Brewers Fayre 9th December: Sheffield, Meadowhall 10th December: Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre 10th December: Watford, Tesco 11th-12th December: Manchester, Trafford Centre 11th December: Baldock, Tesco

On 12th December, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour will be stopping at East Leake village.

For more details about upcoming locations, click here to visit Coca-Cola UK’s official website.

What can you do at the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022?

If the Coca-Cola truck passes through your neighbourhood, you'll receive a QR code that, when scanned, will let you enter a temporary winter market. Additionally, people will be able to purchase a Coke bottle that has been customised with their name or a message. Coca-Cola is partnering with FareShare this year to donate 100,000 meals as well.

5 major facts about the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2022