Chris Evans is secretly dating this actress for over a year

This news may lead to a few heartbreaks. People's newest Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans has been also been considered an eligible bachelor for years now. But the latest news reports seem to suggest that Evans is not single anymore.



The 'Captain America' star is reportedly been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for a year now.

Evans, 41, and Baptista, 25, have been dating "for over a year and it's serious,” a source told People. "They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."



The two follow each other on Instagram, however, they have not shared any photos together so far. Evans in his truly dedicated boyfriend behaviour, has been liking Baptista's posts on Instagram since October onwards.

Alba began her career as a 16-year-old and featured in numerous Portuguese films and series before making her English language debut in Netflix series 'Warrior Nun' where she played the lead character Ava.

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun Season 2. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/9xsh7txjLu — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2022 ×



Earlier Evans spoke to People about its Sexiest Man issue and admitted he wanted to settle down with the right person. “That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” Evans said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them (admit) it wasn't the work they made (that they are most proud of), it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."