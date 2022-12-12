Julie Andrews says it's unlikely she'll reprise her role in 'The Princess Diaries 3': Here's why

Last month, reports of Disney working on the third instalment of 'The Princess Diaries' started doing rounds. And, rumours are rife that Anne Hathway will be reprising her role in the new film. However, it is still unclear who will play Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen regent of Genovia, in the sequel.

It was originally played by Julie Andrews and she thinks that the possibility of her returning to the franchise is pretty slim. The Hollywood star recently spoke to Access Hollywood and shared, "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible."

"It was talked about very shortly after (the second sequel) came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run," she added.

The first instalment of 'The Princess Diaries' released in 2001. It was directed by Garry Marshall. The coming-of-age comedy was based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series.

Anne Hathaway played the role of Mia Thermopolis, who was at the centre of the story. Mia was a teenager from San Francisco who suddenly discovers one day that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia.

The second instalment of the franchise, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', released in 2004 with both Andrews and Hathaway reprising their roles.

And, now almost after 18 years, Disney has started working on the third instalment of the franchise.

Most details of the film are currently kept under wraps, however, so far, we know that the movie is going to be penned by Aadrita Mukerji and produced by Debra Martin Chase.

