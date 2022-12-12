'All bets off' if Iran gets 'operational nuclear weapon', says Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that the country will take steps to shore up its security if Tehran gets an "operational nuclear weapon". Notably, the UN nuclear chief had recently raised concerns over after Tehran announced that it was boosting enrichment capacity.

"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an on-stage interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

"We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

Indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact stalled in September after Western powers accused Iran of raising unreasonable demands. Besides, the focus shifted to the Russia-Ukraine war along with the domestic unrest in Iran over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Washington exited the pact in 2018.

Riyadh remains "sceptical" about the Iran nuclear deal. However, Prince Faisal said it supported efforts to revive the pact "on condition that it be a starting point, not an end point" for a stronger deal with Tehran.

Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab states have been concerned about Shi'ite Iran's missiles and drones programme and network of regional proxies. They have been demanding a stronger agreement to address the matter.

"The signs right now are not very positive unfortunately," Prince Faisal said.

"We hear from the Iranians that they have no interest in a nuclear weapons programme, it would be very comforting to be able to believe that. We need more assurance on that level."

Meanwhile, Iran has said that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes.

(With inputs from agencies)

