ugc_banner

Happy birthday Thalaivaa: Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.
 

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. The legendary actor is one of the most loved and celebrated Indian actors. In the eyes of his millions of fans, he's everything: an icon, an idol, and above all, their leader, Thaiaivaa.

Rajinikanth turned 72 today, and to make his birthday extra special for him, his millions of fans and well-wishers flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.

Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.

Check the wishes here: 

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush wrote: "Happy birthday Thalaiva!"

×

Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote: ''Happy Birthday, Superstar #Rajinikanth, Sir! You are the best; keep inspiring us forever.''

×

Urmila Matondkar wrote: ''Happy Birthday #Thalaiva 🙌🏻Ultimate epitome of Humility, Graciousness, Greatness, Affection!!@rajinikanth 🙌🏻🙌🏻''

×

Kamal Haasan wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth.Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.''

×

 

RELATED

Watch: Pitchers season 2 trailer brings back old memories and fun

'Avatar 5' will bring the Na'vi to earth if it gets made? 'We want to expose Neytiri to...'

After Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa sparks dating rumours with Jack Harlow