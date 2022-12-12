Happy birthday Thalaivaa: Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth
Story highlights
Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.
Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. The legendary actor is one of the most loved and celebrated Indian actors. In the eyes of his millions of fans, he's everything: an icon, an idol, and above all, their leader, Thaiaivaa.
Rajinikanth turned 72 today, and to make his birthday extra special for him, his millions of fans and well-wishers flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.
Check the wishes here:
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush wrote: "Happy birthday Thalaiva!"
Happy birthday THALAIVA 🙏🙏🙏— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote: ''Happy Birthday, Superstar #Rajinikanth, Sir! You are the best; keep inspiring us forever.''
Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever🤘#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth@Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer pic.twitter.com/uK7xw8XF1S— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2022
Urmila Matondkar wrote: ''Happy Birthday #Thalaiva 🙌🏻Ultimate epitome of Humility, Graciousness, Greatness, Affection!!@rajinikanth 🙌🏻🙌🏻''
Happy Birthday #Thalaiva 🙌🏻— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 12, 2022
Ultimate epitome of Humility, Graciousness, Greatness, Affection!!@rajinikanth 🙌🏻🙌🏻#Thalaivar #HBDRajinikanth #Rajinikanth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5O9ulPA3hi
Kamal Haasan wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth.Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.''
அன்பு நண்பர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்கு மனமார்ந்த பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள். உங்கள் வெற்றிப் பயணம் தொடர இச்சிறந்த நாளில் வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2022