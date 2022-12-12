Nostradamus predictions 2023: World War III, new scandalous Pope, economic collapse, Mars landing and more

Nearly 500 years ago, Michel de Nostradame aka Nostradamus, published his infamous book Les Prophéties, which contains 942 forecasts that appear to predict the future. The book made horrifying predictions about the Second World War, Hitler's rise to power, and the French Revolution, with the majority of them coming true.

The French astrologer is said to have predicted John F. Kennedy's assassination and even the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. Nostradamus is also credited with accurately forecasting the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to many reports, more than 70 per cent of his prophecies have come true so far.

Here are some of Nostradamus' predictions for 2023:

The Great War

One of the first predictions for 2023 that stands out is "a great war." According to Nostradamus, "Seven months into the Great War, people dead of evil-doing. Rouen, Evreux shall not fall to the King."

This has been prophesied as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could escalate into World War 3. In the terrifying prediction, the French city of Rouen appears to have escaped the battle.

Global Warming

In 2023, Nostradamus predicted that temperatures would rise further and sea levels would rise to unexpected levels.

He wrote, "Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil."

Civil Unrest

With the current cost of living crisis and global warming on the rise, civil unrest could reach new heights in 2023. Nostradamus predicted, "Sooner and later you will see great changes made, dreadful horrors and vengeance."

He also wrote, "The trumpet shakes with great discord. An agreement broken: lifting the face to heaven: the bloody mouth will swim with blood; the face anointed with milk and honey lies on the ground."

This prediction implies that a revolt against the wealthy may occur as people fight back against the deteriorating economy.

New Pope

Nostradamus' next prediction for 2023 is the arrival of a new Pope to succeed Francis. He predicted that Pope Francis would be the final true Pope and that the next Pope would cause a debacle.

The French mystic wrote, "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will be Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End."

Celestial Fire

Nostradamus also foresaw "Celestial fire on the Royal edifice." This is thought to imply that a new world order will rise from the ashes of civilisation. Nostradamus followers believe this could refer to the "end of times" or the beginning of a new world order.

Mars Landing

Nostradamus cryptically mentioned the "light on Mars falling" in his book of prophecies. This could be explained by the planet moving backward in the sky due to retrograde motion. On the other hand, it could refer to humanity's efforts to inhabit the planet.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and the new owner of Twitter, has long predicted that humans will land on Mars by 2029.

Economic Disaster

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the current war in Ukraine, the world is experiencing an economic crisis, with many countries currently in choppy waters.