Democrat wins by one vote in Massachusetts state house election recount

The result of the Massachusetts state house of representatives election was flipped by one vote from Republican to Democrat in a recount.

Earlier this week, Democrat Kristin Kassner defeated her Republican opponent Lenny Mirra after votes were recounted, which shrunk the narrow vote deficit of the candidate to one.

All the candidates were aiming to clinch a seat in the North Shore area, which lies between New Hampshire and Boston. Before the recount took place, Mirra was leading Kassner by 10 votes out of 23,000 votes which were cast during the midterm election on November 8.

The deficit of 10 votes was within the legal outlines of conducting a recount. On November 30, hand recounts were ordered by Massachusetts secretary of state Bill Galvin in a general area where there was a slim advantage of Mirra.

After the votes in question were recounted by officials on Thursday, the election results came out as 11,763 to 11,762 with Kassner leading with the slightest of margins.

Responding to the recount, Mirra said that the result will be challenged by him, as reported by the Boston Globe.

“Some (ballots) were filled out in pencil, some were filled out with different coloured ink, some had stray marks. Some had a name written in the write-in and then an oval filled out,” Mirra was quoted as saying by the outlet.

However, Kassner said that he believes that the voting process did not involve any foul play, adding that “I feel the process unfolded like it should. We’ll see what comes when it comes,” reported the Boston Globe.

“We are not suspicious of anything that ever happened. (The recount) was just really just to ensure that, between humans and machines, we really caught every vote that was counted,” said Kassner.

“We thank the tremendous outpouring of people that really got involved and mobilised to go through this process this weekend. It’s really a true test of democracy,” he added.

The new results will be sent to the gubernatorial council and governor Charlie Baker for review.