It's bulls***: France's Aurelien Tchouameni claps back at English press for targetting Hugo Lloris

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has hit back at the English press for targetting Hugo Lloris and calling the goalkeeper, the 'weak link' of the French team.

"According to the English press, Hugo Lloris was the weakest link on our team. It's bulls***!" Tchouameni was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

"All sorts of things are always said in the press, but the most important thing is to prove ourselves to the group, and he did today. We are really happy to have him on our team," added the Real Madrid player.

Prior to the match, several English pundits had taken a crack at Lloris, describing him as the weak point of the team with superstars like Mbappe, Griezzman and Giroud around.

During France's 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinal clash, Lloris was called upon to protect his goalpost twice after England received a penalty shout in their favour.

While the Tottenham Hotspur keeper could not save the first penalty, the second did not land anywhere near his goalpost as Harry Kane skied it straight into the stands.

Apart from the penalties, Lloris kept France in the game by denying a vicious freekick from Shaw and later pulling off an exceptional save against teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

L'Equipe, a notable French sports publication known for dishing out extremely low scores to players in its ratings handed Lloris its highest match rating (8).

Tchouameni scored the opening goal for France via an out-of-the-box long-range effort which caught Jordan Pickford napping. However, after Kane equalised, the defending champions increased the intensity and managed to find the decisive goal in the 78th minute through Olivier Giroud.

(With inputs from agencies)