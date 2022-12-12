Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings preview: LPL 2022 CS vs JK live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

LPL 2022: The Lanka Premier League match 10 will see Colombo Stars and the Jaffna Kings squaring off on Monday, December 12, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. With a win and a defeat from their first two games, the Stars have had a respectable start to the campaign. With an NRR of -2.5, they are now in third place. The defending champions Jaffna Kings, on the other side, have also been excellent thus far with two wins and a loss in the three games. They currently have four points with a 0.927 net run rate.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match prediction

Jaffna Kings are a strong team as compared to the Colombo Stars at least on paper. Jaffna Kings have both seasoned and young players on their roster. The batting order of this club is also formidable, and some well-known hitters of the T20 format are on the roster, increasing the Jaffna Kings' chances of winning today's game.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win the match.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings predicted lineups

Colombo Stars:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Kings:

Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings full squad

Colombo Stars Squad

Angelo Mathews (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dwaine Pretorius, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana.

Jaffna Kings Squad

Thisara Perera (c), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hardus Viljoen, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando, Tristan Stubbs, Suminda Lakshan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Where to watch Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match live?

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will the LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match be held?

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 12.

When will the LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 12, Monday.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings match? – Venue