Los Angeles Film Critics winners 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'RRR' score big

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its 2022 winners. As a shocking move, on Sunday, the critics' association named two highly acclaimed films, 'Everything, Everywhere, At Once' and 'Tar,' as its best pictures of the year.



This is the fourth time in the prestigious award ceremony history, that any two films have shared the Best Picture award. The LAFCA 2022 is known for predicting the possible winners of the upcoming Academy Awards.



Todd Field, the filmmaker of 'Tar,' was named Best Director. However, the award for Best Lead Performance was shared by Cate Blanchett for 'Tar' and Bill Nighy for 'Living.'



As another major win for the Indian drama 'RRR', director SS Rajamouli was announced as the runner-up in the Best Director category. The film also honoured music composer M.M. Keeravani in the Best Music/Score award category.