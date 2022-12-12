Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King live streaming: How to watch LPL 2022 CS vs JK cricket match on mobile & desktop
Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King live streaming: The Lanka Premier League kick-started on December 6, Tuesday, in Sri Lanka. Today, the ninth and tenth matches of the LPL will be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators; and Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The venue of the two matches is Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
LPL 2022: Today, two more matches of the LPL will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first match will be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators, where Falcons are expected to win the match. The falcons look in great shape and are currently sitting at the top on the points table. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST and local time; whereas, the second match will be played between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The second match of the day starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time
Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King match details
This is the 10th match of the LPL season 2022. The match between Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.
Where to watch Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches live
Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.
When will Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match start?-Time and Date
Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match will be played on December 12. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.
What is the venue of Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches?
Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.