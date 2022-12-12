Hrithik Roshan praises 'Kantara', tells Rishab Shetty, 'Learnt so much'

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for ‘Kantara’ that has managed to woo audiences and is being said to have kept the Indian theatres afloat after a series of films that tanked one after another.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his admiration for the film and its director Rishab Shetty. He tweeted, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting.”

He also praised the climax of the film and added, “The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team.”