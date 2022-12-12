Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators preview: LPL 2022 KF vs GG live streaming & channel, playing 11 prediction

LPL 2022: The league stage matchup between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators will take place on 12th December at 3:00 PM IST. This season, the two teams have already faced off, in which Kandy Falcons emerged victorious. Regarding their head-to-head competition during the past five matches, Galle has prevailed twice, while Kandy has been in complete control, winning three times. Additionally, Kandy has had a strong start to their LPL campaign, winning all three of their games to date and taking the first spot on the points table. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators, the runners-up from the previous season, have not had the best start to their campaign. With no wins to their name, the team is currently in last place in the points table and will be looking to turn things around.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match prediction

Kandy Falcons is composed of both seasoned and young players. The Kandy Falcons have better chances of winning today's game because their batting order is good and they have some well-known t20 format batsmen on their roster.

Prediction: Falcons to with the match.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators predicted lineups

Kandy Falcons:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan



Galle Gladiators:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators full squad

Kandy Falcons Squad:

Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahmed Daniyal, Avishka Perera, Oshane Thomas, Kaveen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Malinda Pushpakumara, Najibullah Zadran, Lasith Abeyratne, Ashan Priyanjan, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan.



Galle Gladiators Squad:

Nimesh Vimukthi, Lakshan Gamage, Sachindu Colombage, Mohammad Hasnain, Nipun Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan, Tharindu Kaushal, Kusal Perera, Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Shammu Ashan, Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara.

Where to watch Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match live?

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match be held?

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 12.

When will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match will begin at 3:00 PM IST on December 12, Monday.

What Time the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match will begin?

The LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match will begin at 3:00 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators match? – Venue