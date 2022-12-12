Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry is the high point of new song 'Besharam Rang'

After teasing fans with snippets and stills for the past two days, the makers of 'Pathan' released the first song 'Besharam Rang' on social media. The song has Deepika Padukone serenading Shah Rukh Khan.



The two actors look drop-dead gorgeous and flaunt their toned physiques. The chemistry that that the two share on screen is the high point of the music video.



The track has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Shekhar. The song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar while the track has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.



Deepika looks sultry in a floral beach wear and a golden monokini. The actress can be seen romancing Khan who at 57, flaunts washboard abs. In several shots, the superstar can be seen shirtless and sporting a top bun.