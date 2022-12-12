WATCH: Insane delivery! James Anderson stunned Md Rizwan, commentators shell-shocked

Pakistan made a blistering start to their chase in the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England. They reduced England's threat to under 300 before halftime, thanks to the two openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan had a difficult task ahead of him, having been asked to open in place of the injured Imam ul Haq. He managed to stay for 38 deliveries, scoring 28 balls, until lunch, before being stunned by the genius of James Anderson. The veteran bowler's delivery was so terrific that even the commentators were taken aback.

Anderson took over for England, with Rizwan on strike. Anderson delivered a seam-up delivery that angled into the batter in the fifth ball. Rizwan was outside the off-stump line, ready to defend, but the ball straightened up just enough to get past the edge of the bat and hit the top of off.

Rizwan was completely stunned. He remained motionless for a few seconds, looking intently at Anderson. The great Anderson delivered an absolute jaffa. Rizwan then approached Shafique, exchanged a few words, and walked away with a faint smile, having scored 30 off 43 balls.

It was Pakistan's first wicket on Day 3 after England set them a target of 355. England resumed the third morning on 202 for five, with the sixth-wicket pair of Harry Brooks and Ben Stokes putting on a century stand, and then continued to frustrate the home side with pummelling sixes and boundaries. He was eventually out for 41, while Abrar dismissed Ollie Robinson in the next over, and England's lower order began to fall apart as a result.