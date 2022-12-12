BTS' Jin to get extra security during military enlistment

BTS fans would know it’s been a momentous year for the Korean pop band as they paused shows together and focused on their solo careers. Now, one of their key members, Jin, will get military enlistment this year and reports reveal that he will receive extra security during this time.

The authorities will take additional steps to ensure safety during Jin’s enlistment at military training centre. They'll be working together with the fire department, police, and regional government offices to increase security in order to prevent an incident due to crowding.

There were reports recently that the date of Jin’s enlistment is December 13. He took to Weverse social media platform to tell his fans to not come to the training centre during his time there.