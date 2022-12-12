Who is 49ers Brock Purdy's girlfriend, Jenna Brandt? A volleyball star that stood by Purdy's emotional dad

The 22-year-old rookie quarterback Brock Purdy amazed everyone when he outsmarted Brady by throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. His family was there in the stands of Levi Stadium to witness his first start against Tom Brady, his father became emotional following his first touchdown pass.

Purdy made headlines since the last match, but he has always been the talk of the town. Going from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft led by San Francisco to a 35-7 blowout spoiling Tom Brady's homecoming, Purdy has seen it all.

Such a scenario would have been unthinkable when he was first chosen with the final pick in this year's draft. He was the third quarterback on the depth chart. He was brought in only after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo faced injuries. Outside his family, it is reasonable to say that there were very few people who believed in him.

And the one person who never doubt him and stood by him through all his struggles apart from his family was his girlfriend, Jenna Brandt.

Who is Jenna Brandt, the girlfriend of Brock Purdy?

Purdy's girlfriend is also a sportsperson who played volleyball in college. She began her career at Iowa State the same year as Purdy and remained there until January 2021, she was then transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where she did her major in kinesiology.

S3 | Crafty kill by Jenna Brandt at the net, which she follows up with an ACE! Iowa State leads 16-10.



📺💻: https://t.co/ZHgYiqWBDo

📈https://t.co/bsVrjn8TWY#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/xKYINEqxTH — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 2, 2020 ×

Jenna Brandt was born to Amy and Kevin Brandt on 26 October 1999. She has two older siblings, a sister, a brother, and a younger sister as well. Kaylyn, her older sister, played volleyball for UMKC from 2013 to 2016. She recently tweeted that her younger sister Morgan was also chosen for the Iowa State volleyball team.

Are Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt married?

Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy have been friends since they were students at Iowa State. Brock Purdy was the quarterback for Iowa State from 2018 to 2021 before declaring for the NFL Draft this year.

There are no such confirmations of their marriage, despite their love for each other. On 5 November 2022, she made their relationship official on her Instagram. She shared a photo of herself on an Iowa farm with her boyfriend, referring to him as "my boy," to which Purdy responded, "My girl."