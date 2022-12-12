BTS' Jin joins military service, debuts his buzz cut look on social media
BTS member Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin is all set for his mandatory military service. Before joining the South Korean army, the singer debuted his new buzz cut on social media much to the delight of his fans.
Jin shared photographs of himself on the Weverse fan group wearing his most recent outfit in accordance with military regulations. He opted for a buzz cut and was dressed simply in a black T-shirt.
The singer had revealed in November that he would be enlisted into the army on December 13. Accirding to reports, Jin will be at the recruit training facility in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where he will undergo a five-week training. He will be assigned to the army's front-line unit once his training is complete.
Jin will be in military service for about 18 months and his other bandmates RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will follow him eventually. The band won't meet again until 2025 - until they all complete their required military service.
BTS's management company BigHit Music issued a statement regarding Jin's military duty. The statement read, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."
"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," it ended.
Just before joining the military services, Jin also made his debut as a solo artist in October and released the song 'The Astronaut'.