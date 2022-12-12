FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: Lionel Messi set to achieve another MILESTONE
FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Updates: The stage is set for the Semi-finals clashes of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The first Semi-final match of the world cup will be played between Argentina and Croatia on 13 December at 23:00 GST and 00:30 IST (14th December). The second semi-final match will be played between France and Morocco on 14 December at 23:00 GST and 00:30 IST (15th December). The winners of the two matches will meet in the grand finale on 18 December, Sunday at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST, whereas the losing sides will be meeting for third place play-off on 17th December, Saturday at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.
Follow FIFA World Cup Semi-finals matches live updates here:
After having participated in Argentina's triumph over the Netherlands in the penalty shootout, Lionel Messi is poised to break the all-time World Cup appearance record. The 35-year-old is playing in his second World Cup after making his debut in 2006.
Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel won't be available for Argentina's match against Croatia in the World Cup semifinals. The two players are suspended due to their yellow card accumulation. Lionel Scaloni will now have to adjust his strategy for the match against Croatia.
Argentina's bid to lift the FIFA World Cup in South America received the support of Fernando Sarney, deputy president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). It is unlikely that many Brazilians are pleased with Argentina's qualification given the fierce rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. In order for Argentina, led by Messi, to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Sarney has advised them to put their rivalry to the side and work together.
The ball that will be used for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals and championship has been unveiled by Adidas. Al Hilm will take the place of Al Rihla, which was the match ball used up until the quarterfinal rounds of the competition. Al Rihla's groundbreaking adidas "Connected Ball" technology, which has aided match officials in making quicker and more accurate decisions during matches, will be included in the new ball as well.
Due to a lack of effort in practise and a pre-tournament scrimmage against the Qatari team, United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna was almost sent home from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The disclosure came after US manager Gregg Berhalter spoke the incident. It was soon after that Reyna was confronted by coaches and teammates and eventually apologized.
"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner", Fabio Capello said while adding that he saw him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco.
Following Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup, one of Ronaldo's biggest supporters, Virat Kohli, poured his heart out in a touching tribute he sent to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter, “No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That's a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."
After Portugal was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a result of their quarterfinal loss to Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a hint that he would retire from international football. Ronaldo has left the matter open for interpretation and hasn't said whether he'll play for Portugal again or not.