FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals live updates: Lionel Messi set to achieve another MILESTONE

Following Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup, one of Ronaldo's biggest supporters, Virat Kohli, poured his heart out in a touching tribute he sent to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter, “No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That's a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022 ×