'I fought for it...': Cristiano Ronaldo opens up for the first time after World Cup exit

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up for the first time after his team crashed out of the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted a lengthy message where he spoke about his biggest dream not coming true while remaining tight-lipped about his international playing career.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream," said Ronaldo in the post.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added he fought hard for the 'dream' and that it was 'nice' till it lasted.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream."

"Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted...Now, it's hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup following a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinal. After the defeat, an emotional Ronaldo could be seen walking off the pitch.

Whilst heading down the tunnel, Ronaldo could be seen sobbing with his head down. The video of his sobbing instantly went viral on social media platforms as fans speculated that it may have been the last they had seen of Ronaldo on the world stage.

Ronaldo's World Cup campaign was soured a touch after coach Fernando Santos decided to bench him in the two knockout games.

While the tactic worked against Switzerland, Ronaldo's goal-scoring touch was missed against Morocco where he was subbed on after halftime.

Santos, however, remained steadfast on his decision and at a post-match presser said he had 'no regrets' for benching Ronaldo.

“No, I don’t think so, no regrets. Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets.

