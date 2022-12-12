'My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci': Elon Musk takes a dig at US' top infectious disease expert

Elon Musk is known for being outspoken and the eccentric billionaire has done it again. In his latest tweets, he has taken a jab at Anthony Fauci, the United States' outgoing top infectious disease official and key advisor of the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Twitter CEO's latest viral tweet said: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci". This is being seen as a dig at the infectious disease expert.

As per AFP, Musk is alluding to the popular practice of identifying one's gender pronouns after name and "the right-wing campaign to charge Fauci with crimes related to his involvement in US Covid policies".

Musk, who is a long-time critic of the country's Covid mitigation measures, in another tweet posted a meme criticising Fauci and US President Joe Biden's covid lockdowns.

"Just one more lockdown, my king..." says the meme Fauci to the character featuring Biden's face.

The billionaire's tweets have gone viral, receiving hundreds of thousands in likes.

His tweets have received praise from right-wing politicians. Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose account was earlier suspended under Twitter's covid misinformation policy but was reinstated by Musk, tweeted: "I affirm your pronouns Elon."

However, many called out Musk for attempting to "demonise" Fauci.

"It is wrong & dangerous to demonise a Dr. who has dedicated his life to researching & treating Infectious Diseases to SAVE LIVES! Dr Fauci is a world-renowned Infectious Disease Dr. and Covid is a deadly Infectious Disease that has killed over 1 million Americans. Shame on you," tweeted a user Paul Zismo.

Another user Smairata said "Elon. You’re not only spreading misinformation (your absurd interpreting of what content moderation entails -Twitter files), now you’re fanning the flames against public health common sense. Please stop."

Elon. You’re not only spreading misinformation (your absurd interpreting of what content moderation entails -Twitter files), now you’re fanning the flames against public health common sense.



Fauci, who is due to step down this month, has been at the receiving end of a lot of scorn at the hands of Republicans who have repeatedly locked horns with him over covid vaccines, mask mandates and other pandemic-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

