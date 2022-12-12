ugc_banner

Australian quick Josh Hazlewood ruled out of opening Test against South Africa

Reuters
AdelaideUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Veteran pacer Hazlewood is still dealing with a side strain and is out of the match starting on Saturday at The Gabba Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hazlewood has been sidelined as he continues to recover from a side strain

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series-opening test against South Africa starting on Saturday as he continues to recover from a side strain, but captain Pat Cummins is likely to return from a quadricep injury.

Both the quicks missed the second test against West Indies, which Australia won by 419 runs at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to sweep the two-match series 2-0.

Selectors omitted Hazlewood from a 14-man squad named on Monday for the Gabba Test against the Proteas while adding uncapped Western Australia seamer Lance Morris as injury cover.

“Pat continues to improve, bowled with freedom on Saturday and appears likely to play this match although Josh will need more time,” selectors chairman George Bailey said in a statement.

In the absence of Hazlewood and Cummins, Michael Neser and Scott Boland took eight wickets between them in Adelaide, where Steve Smith captained the side.

“Michael bowled superbly in Adelaide, as did Scott,” said Bailey.

“We were impressed as always with their performances that backed up what they have achieved in the past.”

Australia squad

Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

RELATED

WATCH | Julian Alvarez's stunning solo goal in the FIFA 2022 World Cup semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marvellous Messi fires Argentina to WC final as Alvarez grabs two

FIFA World Cup 2022: Key France players hit by illness ahead of the semi-final match: Report