Google Chrome introduces passwordless authentication. Here's how it works

Google Chrome has announced that it will soon be introducing passwordless login. The popular browser will now use biometric sensors such as a fingerprint or facial recognition, PIN, or pattern for authentication purposes.

If you are someone who finds it difficult to remember passwords, and so you end up using the same one for every single account, you're not alone.

Watch | WION Fineprint | The most common passwords of 2022

As per a SpyCloud analysis of 1.7 billion username and password combinations, 64 per cent of the people use the same password exposed in one breach for other accounts.

In the digital world, we're a part of, we have an endless number of accounts, from social media to banking everything needs a password, and to remember the seemingly hundreds of passwords is difficult, to say the least.

The worst part is even then your accounts aren't really safe. The year 2022 saw an exponential rise in the number of hacking and data pishing incidents.

As per reports, over 15 billion credentials have been exposed to the dark web, and about 54 per cent of these led to credential theft. Passwords just aren't cutting it anymore.

This has led to a number of platforms, and service providers moving towards passwordless authentication. Now Google chrome has joined the foray.

In March of this year, Microsoft, Okta, LastPass and Google announced that they were moving towards easy passwordless logins as part of the FIDO alliance.

With Google Chrome's new passwordless feature users will now be able to create passkeys to log into their android devices.

As per Venture Beat the "move toward passwordless authentication is a recognition of password-based security’s fundamental ineffectiveness."

Google in its announcement blog said that passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors.

"They cannot be reused, don't leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks. Passkeys are built on industry standards and work across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used for both websites and apps," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

