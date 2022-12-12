Under pressure, new Peru Prez Boluarte moving up general elections to Apr 2024

In the wake of escalating tensions and protests in Peru after ouster of former president Pedro Castillo, President Dina Boluarte on Monday said she will propose a bill to Congress to push forward general elections to April 2024.

While addressing the nation, Boluarte said, "I have decided to present a bill to reach an agreement with Congress to bring forward the general elections to April 2024.”

The president's statement of presenting the bill in the days ahead comes after two teenagers died and four others were injured on Sunday as protests calling for conducting general elections escalated in Peru.

Last week, Boluarte was sworn in as the president of Peru after Congress sacked Castillo and arrested him for making efforts to dissolve the legislature so that the impeachment vote against him can be prevented.

Protesters, which include supporters of Castillo, have been demanding fresh elections for days, instead of allowing Boluarte to serve as the president till the term of Castillo ends in 2026.

Some protesters also demanded that Congress should be shuttered.

While speaking to local radio station RPP, the Head of Peru's ombudsman's office Eliana Revollar said that an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed during protesters' clashes with police Andahuaylas, the city located in Apurimac's Andean region "possibly as a result of gunshot wounds."

Apurimac region's governor Baltazar Lantaron said that "four injuries are reported, treated at the health centre, three of them (with wounds) to the scalp, with multiple injuries".

The Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation, which is managing the airports of the country, reported Andahuaylas airport's closure after acts of vandalism and attacks were carried out last Saturday.

It stated that the transmitter room was set on fire by protesters which is important for providing navigation services,

On Saturday, the ombudsman's office informed that protesters had held two police officers for hours in Andahuaylas, however, they were later released. On Saturday, the clashes with protesters injured 16 civilians and four policemen, it added.