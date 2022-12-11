Top 10 world news: Missiles strike Russian-occupied regions, Peru's president names cabinet, & more

In the latest, authorities that support Russia claimed that on Saturday night, Ukraine assaulted the city of seized Melitopol in the southeast of the nation (December 10). Multiple explosions have reportedly been detected in the city's strategically positioned neighbourhood, according to some of the Moscow-installed authorities. In other news, The first lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a toy-like Japanese robot that is designed to roll around in space in the grey dust were launched on board a SpaceX rocket by a Tokyo business on Sunday

Pro-Russian authorities said that Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening (December 10). Some of the Moscow-installed authorities said that multiple explosions have been reported in the strategically located city.

Reports mentioned several exiled Ukrainian authorities as saying that blasts were also reported in Donetsk People's Republic, Crimea, including at Russian military barracks.

The first lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a toy-like Japanese robot that is designed to roll around in space in the grey dust were launched on board a SpaceX rocket by a Tokyo business on Sunday. The lander's journey to the moon, together with its associated experiments, will take about five months. For financial reasons and to provide greater capacity for freight, the company ispace Inc. built its craft to utilise less fuel. Therefore, it is travelling 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth before turning around and colliding with the moon at the end of April.

Peru's President Boluarte names cabinet, makes ministers take pledge against corruption

Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced the cabinet on Saturday and asked every minister to take the anti-corruption pledge. The president asked all the 17 ministers to swear that they will deliver their duties “loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption.”

After several false starts, Twitter's off-again, on-again subscription service is all set to get yet another launch next week. The service is set to get more expensive for iOS users and will also include a system for account authentication on the platform.

The firm announced that customers may sign up for the updated service, which would cost $8 per month over the web but $11 per month through Apple iOS.

The largest telecom company in Australia, Telstra Corp Ltd, reported on Sunday that an internal error that leaked customer information affected 132,000 subscribers. According to Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts, or 75 per cent of Australia's population, the information was made public owing to "a misalignment of databases," according to an internal review.

In a Belgian investigation into alleged corruption in the European Parliament linked to Qatar, four suspects have been charged and held in custody, according to prosecutors.

The four were not named by the federal prosecutor's office, but a legal source confirmed to AFP that they included Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP and one of the vice presidents of the parliament.

