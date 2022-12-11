Doctors show concern as countries across Europe face shortages of antibiotics

Antibiotics manufacturers are facing supply-chain challenges as several countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics amid a rise in the demand for the medicines. A report by The Wall Street Journal stated that data from various nations show that amoxicillin, and cephalosporins, are among other widely used antibiotics that are reported to be short in supply.

As per the health authorities in the countries and the manufacturers, the shortage is because of the sudden rise in the demand for antibiotics in the post-pandemic era as the removal of COVID-19 restrictions led to several diseases.

The doctors and officials have raised concerns over the data as the shortage can hamper the treatment of conditions such as ear infections, pneumonia, etc.

The Covid restrictions in China, which are now easing gradually, also played a part in the shortage of antibiotics in the European nations as manufacturers are facing delays in the supply of ingredients, packaging and other components.

The spike in energy costs, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war, is also causing some energy-intensive production difficult to maintain. As quoted by WSJ, Remi Salomon, a paediatrician at Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris, said: "We are very afraid, because we heard that the shortage will be for three or four months." Salomon also represents physicians at the city’s public hospitals.

A report published on December 9, a new World Health Organization (WHO) report revealed that "high levels of resistance in bacteria, causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, as well as increasing resistance to treatment in several bacteria causing common infections in the community based on data reported by 87 countries in 2020".

