Cardi B reveals she got 95 per cent of her buttock fillers removed

Cardi B likes to keep things real and she isn't afraid of speaking about her past in the most candid way possible. During her latest Instagram live, she opened up about getting "bum fillers" at a young age and warned fans about the dangers of the same.

The rapper urged her followers to ignore the temptation of pumping fat into their bodies even if they feel "too skinny". She also revealed that she got 95 per cent of her buttock enhancer aka biopolymers removed from her body via surgery.

"In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's a*s shots. It was a really crazy process. All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a*s', so you result to ass shots, DON'T!" said Cardi.

Speaking about another procedure, she added, "When it comes to BBLs (Brazlian Bum Lift), if y'all want advice from me before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

In the past, Cardi has openly spoken about getting liposuction and undergoing cosmetic breast surgery post giving birth.