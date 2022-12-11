Shah Rukh Khan rocks a man bun in first look of 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rang'

Another update from Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'Pathaan' is making waves online. The Bollywood superstar shared the first-look poster of his movie's new song 'Besharam Rang' on social media on Sunday and left his fans excited. In the poster, he is seen standing on a yacht and flaunting his man bun.

In a white shirt and black sunglasses, he is looking dapper as a RAW field agent. To accessorise, he opted for a few silver chains that gave his look an edgy vibe. In the backdrop, you can see boats sailing in the pristine blue sea.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Of Boats… of Beauty…. and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM- youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Take a look!

On Saturday, Deepika shared her first-look poster for the song on Instagram and wrote, "#BesharamRang out on 12th December at 11 AM." Dressed in a yellow monokini, the actress is seen posing gracefully for the lens in the poster. Check it out below.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles alongside Khan. The music of the movie is composed by Vishal–Shekhar.

The film is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after 'Eh Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War'. The project was officially announced in March this year.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be making cameo appearances in the movie.

